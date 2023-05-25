Toby Greene with his GWS teammates wearing a Toby Greene T-shirt showing support for his 200th game this week. Picture: Phil Hillyard

ANOTHER big weekend is nearly upon us ahead of the bye rounds.

In a huge clash on Friday night, Sydney hosts Carlton at the SCG, while Saturday sees five games, including Narrm's clash against Walyalup, Geelong taking on Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast meeting the Western Bulldogs in Darwin.

Richmond will be under interim coach Andrew McQualter when it faces high-flying Yartapuulti at the MCG on Sunday.

Collingwood faces North Melbourne and, in arguably the biggest game of the round, Adelaide hosts Brisbane to wrap up round 11.

