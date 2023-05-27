ESSENDON and West Coast have both made late changes for Saturday night's clash at Optus Stadium, with the Bombers losing midfielder Dylan Shiel for the second straight week. 

Shiel, who was a late withdrawal for the Dreamtime at the 'G match because of a calf complaint and has also been battling a foot complaint, didn't make the trip to Perth on Friday and has been replaced by forward/ruck Nick Bryan. 

The Eagles, meanwhile, have made a tactical move by omitting young ruckman Callum Jamieson and replacing the big man with young midfielder Xavier O'Neill. 

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Callum Jamieson (omitted) replaced in selected side by Xavier O’Neill
Essendon: Dylan Shiel (foot) replaced in selected side by Nick Bryan

SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Greg Clark
Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio

O'Neill has played a series of run-with roles in recent weeks and could be set for an accountable job on in-form Bombers captain Zach Merrett. 

Midfielder Greg Clark earns a reprieve as the substitute for the Eagles, while the Bombers have included rookie Massimo D'Ambrosio in their selected 23 as the substitute.  

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST 

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast:  Jy Farrar
Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES:
Geelong: Mitch Knevitt
Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Narrm v Walyalup at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Narrm: James Jordon
Walyalup: Sam Sturt 

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman
Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald 

