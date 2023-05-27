Dylan Shiel is helped off the ground during the R9 match between Essendon and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and West Coast have both made late changes for Saturday night's clash at Optus Stadium, with the Bombers losing midfielder Dylan Shiel for the second straight week.

Shiel, who was a late withdrawal for the Dreamtime at the 'G match because of a calf complaint and has also been battling a foot complaint, didn't make the trip to Perth on Friday and has been replaced by forward/ruck Nick Bryan.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have made a tactical move by omitting young ruckman Callum Jamieson and replacing the big man with young midfielder Xavier O'Neill.

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

LATE CHANGES



West Coast: Callum Jamieson (omitted) replaced in selected side by Xavier O’Neill

Essendon: Dylan Shiel (foot) replaced in selected side by Nick Bryan



SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Greg Clark

Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio

O'Neill has played a series of run-with roles in recent weeks and could be set for an accountable job on in-form Bombers captain Zach Merrett.

Midfielder Greg Clark earns a reprieve as the substitute for the Eagles, while the Bombers have included rookie Massimo D'Ambrosio in their selected 23 as the substitute.

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

Western Bulldogs: Mitch Hannan

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES:

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Narrm v Walyalup at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Narrm: James Jordon

Walyalup: Sam Sturt

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

