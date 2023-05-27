ALL EYES will be on Luke Jackson when Narrm takes on Walyalup on Saturday afternoon, with the former Demon to play against his old side for the first time.

West Australian Jackson, who won a Premiership with the Dees in 2021, crossed over to the Dockers during the off-season and may not receive the most friendly of receptions.

Narrm fell agonisingly short last week against Yartapuulti, while Walyalup managed a shock victory over reigning premier Geelong.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Demons are sitting in fourth spot on the ladder, but their perch in the top four is vulnerable, with the Dockers' performance last week showing their potential to match it agains high-performing teams.

There are some big names missing for the clash - Walyalup will go in without star veteran Michael Walters who is recovering from a calf injury, while the Demons are missing midfield gun Clayton Oliver (hamstring) and wingman Lachie Hunter (suspended).

Tom Sparrow and James Harmes come in for the Demons.

Narrm v Walyalup at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Narrm: James Jordon

Walyalup: Sam Sturt

St Kilda will be looking to get its season back on solid ground after a shaky couple of weeks, but they'll have to get through Hawthorn to do it.

The 7-3 Saints will take on the 2-8 Hawks at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the first match of a huge day of footy.

The Hawks snapped a six-match losing streak last week, defeating lowly West Coast by 116 points.

SAINTS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Saints battled against the Giants and eventually came away with the four points.

The Saints will be without teen sensation Mitch Owens, who suffered a nasty head knock in round 11. St Kilda has added last week's sub Ben Paton to the 22 in place of the concussed youngster, while Hawthorn takes an unchanged line-up into the clash.

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman

Hawthorn: Connor Macdonald

Inspirational GWS captain Toby Greene will celebrate his 200th game when the Giants travel to face Geelong at GMHBA Stadium at 4.35pm AEST.

The Cats' march back up the ladder took a hit last week when they fell to Walyalup, while the Giants are also coming off a loss.

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES:

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

CATS v GIANTS Follow it LIVE

Geelong's Irish young gun Oisin Mullin has been named for his debut alongside fellow inclusions Sam De Koning and Ollie Henry. Sam Simpson has been rested, Max Holmes is out for an extended period after knee surgery, and youngsters Mitch Knevitt and Ollie Dempsey have been dropped.

The Giants will be without experienced injured trio Josh Kelly, Nick Haynes and Harry Himmelberg, while Callum Brown, Lachie Keeffe and Daniel Lloyd come into the side.

The Western Bulldogs will be hunting for their sixth win in a row when they take on Gold Coast on Saturday evening at TIO Stadium.

Fresh off a resounding win against Adelaide, the Bulldogs are closing in on a spot in the top four, while the Suns suffered a 43-point loss in last week's QClash.

BULLDOGS v SUNS Follow it LIVE

Veteran Suns midfielder Brandon Ellis has been omitted from the side, making room for NT products Joel Jeffrey and Ben Long.

Injured Dog Jason Johannisen is the only out for the Bulldogs, with Lachlan McNeil promoted from sub into the 22.

After reaching arguably its lowest ebb last week against Hawthorn, West Coast will take on Essendon in the last match of Saturday's footy smorgasbord.

The Bombers snagged an incredible last-minute win in last round's Dreamtime at the 'G match, while the Eagles suffered a demoralising 116-point loss against the Hawks.

EAGLES v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The Dons are just a whisker outside the top eight, and a win over the Eagles would help them climb back into finals contention.

West Coast welcomes back Shannon Hurn, Elliot Yeo, Tom Barrass and Luke Edwards, while Xavier O'Neill and Campbell Chesser have been omitted and Harry Edwards (groin) and Jamaine Jones (ankle) will miss through injury.

Essendon has added Jayden Laverde, Dylan Shiel and Matt Guelfi.

Alwyn Davey jnr, Kaine Baldwin and Massimo D'Ambrosio have all been omitted, while Andrew Phillips has been rested.