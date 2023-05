Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash with North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The fixturing ace up Saints, Dons sleeves in finals race

- Why it's past time for Tom De Koning to prove his doubters wrong

- Celebrating the Toby Greene rollercoaster ahead of game 200

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.