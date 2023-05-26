Joel Jeffrey poses for a photo in Gold Coast's Indigenous guernsey on May 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JOEL Jeffrey has timed his run of form just perfectly.

After a stint in the VFL, Gold Coast's silky-skilled utility has been recalled for Saturday night's crucial clash with the Western Bulldogs in his hometown of Darwin.

Jeffrey played the first four games of 2023, kicking a goal in each contest, before being dropped to the twos.

Now he's back, ready to live out his boyhood dream for a second straight season of playing AFL at TIO Stadium.

"I've organised 30 tickets and that's just adults, and I've got a lot of cousins, nieces and nephews that will all be here," Jeffrey told AFL.com.au following the Suns' captain's run on Friday afternoon.

Joel Jeffrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Coming here as a little boy, coming to AFL games with dad, my brothers, I wanted to be that person on the field.

"Getting that opportunity last year was a great feeling."

Jeffrey, 21, said he had "goosebumps" at the thought of running out against the Bulldogs, a team he kicked five goals against to earn a Rising Star nomination last year.

He spent time at half-back in the VFL and has now shown he can play at both ends of the ground.

"I've got a lot of confidence that I'm good enough to play at AFL level and that's been my mindset going into every VFL game – I want to be running out with the AFL boys, playing every week," Jeffrey said.

Joel Jeffrey during a Gold Coast media opportunity on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"I've got the opportunity now so I'm not going to drop my guard and hopefully I can stay in the team.

"I reckon this will give me a big boost to the season ahead. There's a long season left, and I think this will give me a big boost."