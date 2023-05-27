Luke Jackson is congratulated by teammates after Walyalup's win over Narrm in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JUSTIN Longmuir praised Luke Jackson's performance in Walyalup's win over Narrm as Simon Goodwin admitted the former Demon had a "significant impact".

Jackson, who won the 2021 premiership with the Demons before leaving the club in the off-season, received a mixed reception early on, but played a huge role in the Dockers' seven-point victory at the MCG on Saturday.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and highlights

He had 19 disposals, 15 hitouts, eight clearances and kicked a goal to inspire the Dockers, who lost Sean Darcy to a hamstring injury in the first half.

Longmuir lauded the way Jackson prepared for the clash against his former team.

"He was super. He obviously played a different sort of role when Sean went off and played a little bit more ruck time, but he competed, followed up and for his size he's a great ground-level player," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 11's match against Melbourne

"The goal he kicked in the third quarter was massive for us and he had some big moments throughout the game. Our players have really embraced Luke coming to the club and love him and we all do and he's just going to improve as a footballer. I thought he had some really big moments today."

Longmuir added: "He lives in the moment and takes every moment on its merits.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jackson nails epic major against old club Luke Jackson celebrates a special goal against his ex-side in the Demons

"He prepared for the things that Melbourne could have done to him today, going after him or the crowd booing him and had a plan in place if it happened.

"I'm pretty sure he'd be glad to get that first game over and done with."

The Demons won the hitouts 56-28, but the Dockers edged the clearances (39-37) as Jackson played a key role.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Narrm v Walyalup The Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

Narrm coach Goodwin accepted Jackson had a big impact on the contest.

"I'm sure they'd be pretty happy with his performance," he said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Fremantle

"I thought that (ruck) battle was pretty even in the end, but you know, 'Jacko' had a significant impact on the game."

The Demons were without star midfielder Clayton Oliver, who suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Yartapuulti in round 10.

Goodwin remains unsure when the onballer will be back, with Narrm facing Carlton on Friday night.

"He's progressing well. He ran again today and ticked off some markers there," he said.

"It's a minor hamstring, but we've got to make sure it's right and he's got a fair few stages to get through yet. Unsure what his timeline is … we'll have something hopefully later in the week."