Crows players celebrate during the round 11 clash between Adelaide and Brisbane at the Adelaide Oval, May 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks claims his side's belief has gone to "another level" after knocking off premiership contenders Brisbane by 17 points at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The Crows improved their record to 6-5 and moved up to seventh spot on the ladder with the hard-fought victory, which comes after losses over the past month to premiers Geelong, ladder leaders Collingwood and the sixth-placed Western Bulldogs.

The Lions were sitting second and had been on a seven-game winning streak coming into the contest where they dominated inside 50s 66-47 yet were unable to capitalise, with Adelaide resolute in defence under wave after wave of pressure.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Adelaide had already beaten Port Adelaide earlier this season, along with top-eight hopefuls Fremantle, Carlton and St Kilda, but Nicks felt there was something special about Sunday's win.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane The Crows and Lions clash in round 11

"We know we can fight with the best teams in the competition," Nicks said. "But when you come off a win like that, the belief goes to another level.

"Sometimes it's individual belief. The way we went about it gives us more belief, because it wasn’t all on our terms.

"We want to challenge the best. They are one of the best teams in the competition. Seven in a row coming in, they were sitting second, they're a genuine premiership chance."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round 11's best moments Watch the best highlights from the end of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

Nicks cited his side's ability to weather the storm, keeping Brisbane to one goal in the third quarter despite a domination underlined by 19 inside 50s, before late majors from Ned McHenry and Josh Rachele opened up a 15-point lead at the final change.

"As a coach you talk about momentum in games and they had a lot of momentum in this game," he said.

"We knew we'd have moments we were under pressure. Probably a little more than we'd like tonight, but we held in. We showed grit, we showed resilience.

"We had 30 D50 stoppages and we were 1.3 against. That shows the group just hung in which is pleasing as a coach because that's what we believe gets it done in finals footy.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 11's match against Brisbane

"In the same breath, when we had our momentum, we were able to convert. We showed some real composure and some polish. That, in the end, got us the win."

Nicks pointed to the polish of livewire forwards Rachele and Izak Rankine, who both booted Goal of the Year contenders from difficult angles. He also hailed Rachele for his team-first focus, setting up Jake Soligo's settling fourth-quarter goal when he may have taken a shot himself.

"We love that," Nicks said. "That's even more pleasing than the snap on goal. For a young kid to learn so quickly that it's about team. He loves the team. He loves to celebrate. Both him and Izak have really worked on that part of their game to bring others in."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Deadly Rich bomb opens Lions' account Daniel Rich puts through his side's first major of the match with this stellar long-range effort

01:01 Does Zorko have a case to answer for this? Dayne Zorko may come under scrutiny for this incident with Luke Pedlar

00:50 Rayner's tumbler trickles home from long range Cam Rayner puts through this superb goal from well beyond the arc

01:12 Thilthorpe's hot minute gets Crows rolling Riley Thilthorpe nails these two goals inside a minute of each other to cut the margin to under a kick

00:42 Rankine delivers an insane Goal of the Year contender Izak Rankine produces this stunning snap goal to extend his side's lead late in the second term

00:51 Brilliant McCluggage snap continues Lions' roll Hugh McCluggage continues his side's momentum swing with this sensational finish early in the third term

00:59 Insane Rachele finish lights up Adelaide Oval Josh Rachele puts through this outstanding goal from the boundary line late in the third term

08:26 Highlights: Adelaide v Brisbane The Crows and Lions clash in round 11

08:12 Full post-match, R11: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 11's match against Adelaide

11:06 Full post-match, R11: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 11's match against Brisbane

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan struggled to come up with answers for his side's inability to convert its dominance, simply pointing to inaccuracy in front of goal, booting 1.9 in the third.

"You haven’t got momentum for the whole game, you've got to be able to get the score on the board when you have," Fagan said. "We failed to do that. Adelaide made us pay.

"You look at all the statistics, 32 forward-half turnovers to 16, you probably should win when you do that. Sixty-six inside 50s to 47, it's the same. There were so many statistics. If you watch one of our games, (when) we get those sorts of numbers, we usually win."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R11: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 11's match against Adelaide

Brisbane has its mid-season bye next weekend, with the side sitting third on the ladder with an 8-3 record.

"If you said to me after 11, we'd be 8-3 and in the top four, you'd take that at the start of the year," Fagan said.

"Physically we're good. It's always good to have a break as the bumps and bruises mount up. I think we've gone into the bye in good shape, we didn’t get any injuries tonight. We've got a healthy group at the moment to start the second half of the year."