James Sicily in action during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN skipper James Sicily and his former Hawks teammate Jaeger O'Meara have both been handed one-match bans for rough conduct.

Sicily has been cited for his bump on St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti in Hawthorn's upset win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, with the incident assessed as careless, high contact and medium impact.

Learn More Crouch soccers it home after Sicily's high bump Brad Crouch puts through the goal after James Sicily appears to make high contact with Anthony Caminiti

Should the Hawks accept the sanction, it means they will be without Sicily for their match against Port Adelaide next week.

It's taken some of the gloss off Sicily's stunning performance against the Saints, where he picked up a staggering 22 intercept possessions in his 43 disposals.

O'Meara has also copped a week for his dump tackle on Melbourne's Charlie Spargo in Walyalup's win at the MCG.

Learn More O'Meara penalised for dangerous tackle on Spargo Walyalup's Jaeger O'Meara gives away a free kick for this tackle on Charlie Spargo

O'Meara's tackle was also assessed as careless, high contact and medium impact.

The Dockers have the bye next week before hosting Richmond in round 13, meaning O'Meara won't be available again until the round 14 clash against Greater Western Sydney on June 17.