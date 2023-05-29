Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's training session at Casey Fields on May 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SUPERSTAR Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver may be closing in on a surprise early return, according to teammate Christian Salem.

While Melbourne was cagey about Oliver's return last week, suggesting it wasn't a short-term injury that he suffered against Port Adelaide in round 10, he appeared to move well on Monday and trained with the main group at times.

"He's going well, I can tell you that," Salem said.

"I'm not too sure in terms of timeline, but I know he's just going to keep ticking boxes."

After only missing one game through injury in his past six seasons, the Brownlow Medal fancy will be eager to get back in time for an important clash with Carlton on Friday night.

"I'm sure everyone can see that he probably is restless, but that's part of footy I guess," Salem said.

"He's been pretty lucky, touch wood, in terms of injuries and that sort of stuff. So it's just a small stint for him and I'm sure he'll be back soon."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Marvelous Oliver leads Melbourne charge Clayton Oliver was instrumental in phenomenal Demons victory

Oliver would serve as a handy inclusion for the Demons after dropping two close matches in a row, most recently going down to Fremantle by seven points at the MCG.

Salem contributed the loss to the Dees lacking effectiveness moving the ball forward, something Oliver's inclusion would drastically assist.

"It was a tight contest, I think they were a lot more efficient than us," Salem admitted.

"Our efficiency going forward and going inside 50 and converting is probably what cost us to be honest."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Narrm v Walyalup The Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

Salem claimed that the "morale's good" amongst the Demons, and that they were excited for their upcoming matches against the Blues and then Collingwood for the annual Big Freeze match.

"That's what you play footy for, they're exciting games you want to be a part of," he said.

"We sit here 7-4 and we're not comfortable where we're at, but at the same time you've got to put it into perspective. It's a long season.

"We'll be there ready to go Friday night."

Neale Daniher with artist Vincent Fantauzzo, Taylor Adams and Clayton Oliver during the 2023 FightMND Launch at Melbourne Town Hall on May 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons had an open training in front of a small crowd on Monday morning, as a group of Indigenous Melbourne Grammar School students performed a dance for the playing group to mark National Reconciliation Week.

The students even involved some of the players, with Christian Petracca, Kysaiah Pickett and Max Gawn catching the eye.