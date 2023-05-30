Clayton Oliver handballs during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver will return from his hamstring injury in the King's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood.

Oliver was moving well at Monday training, but coach Simon Goodwin said it was too risky to bring him back for Friday night's game against Carlton at the MCG.

"He's progressing really well ... he won't play, but we're really confident he'll play the week after," Goodwin said on Tuesday morning.

"He's too important a player for us to take a really big risk – and Friday night would be a risk.

"We get a pretty extended break the week after. He'll definitely play (against Collingwood)."

The Demons have a 10-day break from Friday night's clash to the annual holiday Monday game against the Magpies.

Oliver hurt his hamstring in the round 10 loss to Port Adelaide.

Melbourne then narrowly lost to Fremantle last weekend and needs a win against Carlton, which is struggling with six losses from its past seven games.

