AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks to reporters about Hawthorn's alleged treatment of Indigenous players on September 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NO ADVERSE findings have been made against any person in the independent investigation into historical allegations of racism at Hawthorn.

Three Hawthorn officials at the time - senior coach Alastair Clarkson, assistant coach and football boss Chris Fagan and welfare manager Jason Burt - were all named in the club review that sparked the AFL's investigation.

All three have strenuously denied all allegations, and none of the three will face any charges under the AFL rules as a result of the independent investigation, which has been ended.

In a media conference at Marvel Stadium, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan acknowledged it was "an imperfect resolution" to a long-running and painful investigation.

"This has been a very difficult period for all involved, it's one of the more challenging things I've seen in the game," he said.

He said there was no financial component to the agreement reached with the complainants with respect to the independent investigation.

The complainants, who initially supported the probe, no longer wish to take part in the independent investigation and they won't pursue any further legal action against the AFL.

The independent investigation has been terminated, but that will not prevent the AFL from bringing any future charge under AFL rules against Hawthorn for its conduct in the commissioning of the original report.

McLachlan said the AFL would move as quickly as possible to finalise whether any charges would be levelled against Hawthorn.

The League appointed the independent panel in September 2022 to investigate "extremely serious" historical allegations about Hawthorn's treatment of its Indigenous players.

The allegations came to light during an external review that Hawthorn had commissioned to learn more about Indigenous players' experiences at the club.

Clarkson, now the senior coach at North Melbourne, took indefinite leave from his role at Arden Street earlier in May, citing the emotional toll that the allegations and subsequent investigation had taken after eight months without resolution.

Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves resigned last week after more than five years in the job, saying he needed to focus on his wellbeing after a tumultuous period at the club.

