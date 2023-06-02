COLLINGWOOD looks set to create the majority of the All-Australian headlines later this season, with a League-leading four Pies voted into AFL.com.au's mid-year side at the halfway point of the campaign.

A total of 10 AFL.com.au reporters based in multiple states around the country voted for their mid-year All-Australian teams this week, with courageous captain Darcy Moore leading the way for Collingwood.

Nick and Josh Daicos both made the cut as they continue their surge towards becoming only the second pair of brothers to be All-Australians in the same year, behind Chad and Kane Cornes in 2007.

>> CHECK OUT OUR FULL TEAM BELOW AND VOTE ON YOUR SKIPPER

Meanwhile, there could be a first All-Australian blazer for Jordan De Goey after he also made the team as the fourth Pie included. Brisbane had three players selected while St Kilda, Melbourne, Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs each had two players named.

A total of 42 players received at least one inclusion, with only nine players – Moore, Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Charlie Curnow, Charlie Cameron, N.Daicos, Zak Butters, Christian Petracca and Marcus Bontempelli – included in the teams of all 10 reporters.

Nick Daicos with fans after the R9 match between Collingwood and GWS at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The team has 10 players – Cal Wilkie, N.Daicos, Charlie Ballard, Jordan Dawson, Butters, Caleb Serong, De Goey, Tim English, J.Daicos and Errol Gulden – heading towards their first ever All-Australian blazer.

It also has 12 players already with All-Australian experience led by Bontempelli (four previous selections), Petracca (three), J.Cameron (three), Clayton Oliver (three) and Lachie Neale (three).

A total of 13 teams from across the AFL were represented in this season's mid-year All-Australian side with only Essendon, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond and West Coast missing out on having a player included.