THE BYE rounds are upon us, but there are still some huge games to come in round 12.

It begins on Friday night when under-fire Carlton takes on Melbourne in a blockbuster clash at the MCG.

Saturday night also sees two big matches with the Western Bulldogs taking on Geelong and Gold Coast hosting Adelaide in Darwin, with Port Adelaide facing Hawthorn and West Coast hosting Collingwood earlier in the day.

There are two matches on Sunday, with reunions on the cards. First-year Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley, the former Richmond assistant, sees his Giants take on Tim Taranto and the Tigers. The round is completed by a clash between Essendon and North Melbourne as Brad Scott faces his former club.

