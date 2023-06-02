CARLTON is out to respond when it faces Melbourne in a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Blues are under fire after losing six of their past seven games to fall to 13th on the ladder during a season in which they were expected to be finals contenders.

They face another enormous test against the Demons, who are 7-4 and in the top four heading into the first bye round.

Melbourne has lost its past two matches and is chasing a big scalp ahead of the King's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood.

The Demons will have to reinvigorate their season minus two injured stars on Friday night, with premiership forward Tom McDonald and veteran defender Michael Hibberd both missing the clash.

McDonald underwent surgery on his ankle on Thursday after lingering soreness and Hibberd has been managed, with Lachie Hunter back from suspension and Adam Tomlinson recalled for the Demons.

The Blues have made five forced changes for the clash, with Marc Pittonet (hand), George Hewett (concussion) and Ollie Hollands (collarbone) among those missing, with Jack Silvagni and Zac Fisher recalled.

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: James Harmes

Carlton: Paddy Dow