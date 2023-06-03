Tom Barrass looks on during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has suffered another injury blow with key defender Tom Barrass withdrawn from Saturday's clash against Collingwood because of a hip injury.

Barrass, who had been trialled briefly as a forward last week, has been replaced by draftee Elijah Hewett, who plays his first game since round four.

EAGLES v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

The Eagles have selected midfielder Greg Clark as their substitute, with the unchanged Magpies opting for defender Oleg Markov.

Barrass has played 10 games this season and returned last week against the Bombers from a one-match absence due to illness.

The Eagles had remained keen to give him a chance in attack at some point this season, with the club champion practicing his set shot goalkicking for long stretches this week.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R12: West Coast v Collingwood Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Magpies at Optus Stadium

The Eagles put up a much better fight than recent weeks against Essendon in round 11, but things won't get any easier against the high-flying Magpies, who are on a seven-match winning streak.

One negative for the visitors was the loss of 300-gamer Steele Sidebottom to a knee injury.

Jamie Elliott (shoulder) is also absent as Harvey Harrison makes his AFL debut, while the Eagles have recalled ruckman Callum Jamieson.

West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Tom Barrass, replaced in the selected side by Elijah Hewett

Collingwood: None

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Greg Clark

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

The Dogs and Cats will go toe to toe in a primetime clash at Marvel Stadium, with Chris Scott's men desperate for a win to keep in touch with the top eight.

Still without the likes of premiership players Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Max Holmes, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley, the Cats have brought in Gary Rohan, while the Bulldogs are boosted by the return of Adam Treloar.

BULLDOGS v CATS Follow it LIVE

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R12: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Cats at Marvel Stadium

The final game of the day sees Gold Coast up against Adelaide in what is sure to be a cracking contest at Darwin's TIO Stadium.

Both sides are in good touch, the Suns coming off a strong victory over the Bulldogs at the same venue last weekend, while the Crows held off flag contender Brisbane at home.

SUNS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Mac Andrew is out for the Suns due to a club suspension, while the Crows welcome back Brodie Smith and Mitch Hinge.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R12: Gold Coast v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Crows at TIO Stadium

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: None

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (illness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Macdonald

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Josh Sinn

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

POWER v HAWKS Follow it LIVE