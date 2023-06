Jack Lukosius warms up ahead of round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Adelaide at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Bodhi Uwland

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Geelong: Sam Simpson

West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST



LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Tom Barrass replaced in selected side by Elijah Hewett

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Greg Clark

Collingwood: Oleg Markov

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST



LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (illness) replaced in selected side by Bailey Macdonald

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Josh Sinn

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

POWER v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats