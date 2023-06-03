THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships begin on Sunday when South Australia takes on the Allies at Thebarton Oval.
Some of the key draft prospects involved in the clash include SA stars Ashton Moir and Jack Delean, while Tasmanian gun Colby McKercher and Queensland pair Jake Rogers and Jed Walter (both aligned to the Suns Academy) will all turn out for the Allies.
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.
Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.
South Australia v Allies squads
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
1. Trent Tattoli
2. Sid Draper
3. Callum Fairall
5. Kade Herbert
8. Ashton Moir (vc)
9. Bodie Ryan
11. Logan Evans
12. Jack Delean
13. Luca Slade
14. Alex Holt (vc)
15. Declan Gladigau
16. Loch Rawlinson
17. William Patton (c)
19. Anders McShane
22. William McCabe
26. Kane McAuliffe (dvc)
27. Jed Dignan
28. Tom Wheaton
37. Liam Fawcett
38. Taylor Goad
40. Oscar Talbot
41. Patrick Weckert (dvc)
43. Alex van Wyk
4. Patrick Toole (emg)
6. Sebastian Wauer (emg)
36. Tom Luck (emg)
ALLIES
3. Caiden Cleary
4. Ryley Sanders
5. Colby McKercher
6. Harvey Thomas
7. Lachlan Cabor
9. Jake Rogers
10. Leonardo Lombard
11. Phoenix Gothard
12. William Rowlands
13. Jack Callinan
14. Indhi Kirk
15. James Leake
16. Orlando Turner
18. Max Rider
25. Jed Walter
26. William Graham
28. Nicholas Williams
30. Charlie McCormack
31. Thomas Beaumont
38. Patrick Snell
39. Ethan Read
41. Connor O'Sullivan
44. Caleb May
17. Clay Shadforth (emg)
29. Tye Gander (emg)