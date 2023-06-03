THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships begin on Sunday when South Australia takes on the Allies at Thebarton Oval.

Some of the key draft prospects involved in the clash include SA stars Ashton Moir and Jack Delean, while Tasmanian gun Colby McKercher and Queensland pair Jake Rogers and Jed Walter (both aligned to the Suns Academy) will all turn out for the Allies.

>> WATCH SA v ALLIES LIVE FROM 11AM ACST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More U18 Championships: SA v Allies

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner.

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the AFL Under-18 Championships

Vic Metro is the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time since 2017.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Inside the rooms: Future stars on show in Adelaide Go behind the scenes as some of 2023's leading draft prospects face Port Adelaide's SANFL side during Gather Round

South Australia v Allies squads

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

1. Trent Tattoli

2. Sid Draper

3. Callum Fairall

5. Kade Herbert

8. Ashton Moir (vc)

9. Bodie Ryan

11. Logan Evans

12. Jack Delean

13. Luca Slade

14. Alex Holt (vc)

15. Declan Gladigau

16. Loch Rawlinson

17. William Patton (c)

19. Anders McShane

22. William McCabe

26. Kane McAuliffe (dvc)

27. Jed Dignan

28. Tom Wheaton

37. Liam Fawcett

38. Taylor Goad

40. Oscar Talbot

41. Patrick Weckert (dvc)

43. Alex van Wyk

4. Patrick Toole (emg)

6. Sebastian Wauer (emg)

36. Tom Luck (emg)

ALLIES

3. Caiden Cleary

4. Ryley Sanders

5. Colby McKercher

6. Harvey Thomas

7. Lachlan Cabor

9. Jake Rogers

10. Leonardo Lombard

11. Phoenix Gothard

12. William Rowlands

13. Jack Callinan

14. Indhi Kirk

15. James Leake

16. Orlando Turner

18. Max Rider

25. Jed Walter

26. William Graham

28. Nicholas Williams

30. Charlie McCormack

31. Thomas Beaumont

38. Patrick Snell

39. Ethan Read

41. Connor O'Sullivan

44. Caleb May

17. Clay Shadforth (emg)

29. Tye Gander (emg)