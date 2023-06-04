Jordan De Goey looks on after a Collingwood win during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey has been sent straight to the Tribunal and will face at least three weeks on the sidelines for his bump on West Coast's Elijah Hewett on Saturday.

The Collingwood star's hit on the young Eagle has been graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which means he will face the Tribunal this week and miss a minimum of three games.

Is De Goey in trouble for this bump? Jordan De Goey could find himself in hot water with the MRO following this late bump on Elijah Hewett

A three-match ban will see De Goey miss games against Melbourne, Adelaide and Gold Coast, with games against the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle to follow.

West Coast's Liam Duggan has also copped a one-match ban for a dump tackle on Taylor Adams in the same game.

Duggan appeared to dump Adams to the ground after the whistle had blown following a contest in the second quarter, with the incident assessed as careless, medium impact and high contact.