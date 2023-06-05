Callum Wilkie and Lance Franklin in the round 21 St Kilda and Sydney clash at Marvel Stadium on August 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

LANCE Franklin in his milestone game at the SCG is a bad scenario for St Kilda.

After the previous two editions, it's a trend the Saints must reverse this Thursday night as they try to keep their season on track.

Franklin will join Eddie Betts on 350 games, with Shaun Burgoyne (407) and Adam Goodes (372) the only Indigenous players boasting more AFL matches.

The Swans star celebrated his 200th game with a nine-goal haul in a win over the Saints at the same ground.

Learn More Showreel: Buddy's big day out in game 200 Lance Franklin kicks 9.4 in his 200th match

Franklin's 300th game featured four goals, again in a win over St Kilda at the SCG.

While the thought of Buddy cutting loose gives all opposition defenders nightmares, he has also earned so much respect that Saints backman Callum Wilkie sees Thursday night as a privilege.

"I played in his 300th - lucky I didn't get the job that day," Wilkie said.

"It's almost games you look back on and you're happy you were part of those milestones - he's such a champion player.

"I've been lucky enough to play on him a few times and you're always in a bit of awe, who you're standing, what he's done for the game.

Learn More The incredible moment Lance Franklin kicks his 1000th goal The football world erupts as Lance Franklin notches an astonishing 1000 goals in his illustrious AFL career

"It will be a special night."

Just as it will be a big night for Sydney and Franklin, St Kilda will head north on a mission.

The Saints come off their mid-season bye smarting from the upset round-11 loss to Hawthorn.

After a hot start to the season under returning coach Ross Lyon, St Kilda is starting to look off the boil.

Wilkie said the loss to Hawthorn stung.

Dejected St Kilda players walk from the ground after their loss to Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2023. Getty Images

"Our effort had tapered off - we probably played some inconsistent footy in the last month or so," Wilkie said.

"It was a good reminder coming into this week, seeing how poor our effort was and our compliance with structure - which are all little fixes.

"The way we went about it, even if we did win that game, we shouldn't have ... we didn't play Saints footy."

That left the St Kilda 7-4, one less win than at the same point last season.

"You can't help but think about it, because it was last year," Wilkie said.

"But we have a good system in place, the boys are hungry and eager to get back to Saints footy."

Learn More AAA: Lloydy's AA team, how Pies cover JDG, unsung Tiger hero Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

St Kilda fans will remember clearly what happened at Moorabbin after last year's mid-season bye. The club re-signed coach Brett Ratten, only to sack him three months later when they failed to make the finals.

And in more worrying history for the Saints, their record at the SCG is woeful.

They have lost their past seven games at the ground, last beating Sydney there by a point in 2009 en route to the Grand Final.

St Kilda has won just two of its past 17 games at the SCG.

Much has been made of the new-look Lyon in his return to coaching St Kilda this season, but Wilkie acknowledged there has been a little less "cuddly Ross" over the last few days.

"He's been a little bit sharper this week and deservedly so," Wilkie said.

"He's been sharp when he needs to be, he's been cuddly when he needs to be. He has a good balance."

Buddy's milestone games against St Kilda

100 - Hawthorn v St Kilda in Launceston, 8/8/09 - Franklin no scoring, St Kilda wins

200 - Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 16/8/14 - Franklin kicks 9.4, Sydney wins by 71

300 - Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG 24/8/19 - Franklin kicks 4.2, Sydney wins by 45