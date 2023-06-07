COLLINGWOOD is the overwhelming favourite among our tipsters to win the King's Birthday clash against Melbourne, but Kane Cornes reckons the Dees can pull off a minor upset.
Looking to get off the bottom of the table, Kane is also tipping a Carlton victory over Essendon, as well as the Western Bulldogs to beat his old side Port Adelaide.
His The Round So Far co-host Riley Beveridge still holds sway at the top but can he stay there? Matthew Lloyd is hot on his tail just two points behind.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 14 points
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 74
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - eight points
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 72
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - seven points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 71
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 23 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 71
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - 14 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 5
Total: 70
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - nine points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 5
Total: 69
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - 18 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 69
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 18 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 69
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 67
SARAH OLLE
Sydney - 21 points
Port Adelaide
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Essendon
Collingwood
Last week: 4
Total: 67
KANE CORNES
Sydney - 31 points
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Adelaide
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
Melbourne
Last week: 4
Total: 63
TOTALS
Sydney 11-0 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 3-8 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 0-11 Brisbane
Adelaide 11-0 West Coast
Fremantle 11-0 Richmond
North Melbourne 2-9 Greater Western Sydney
Carlton 3-8 Essendon
Melbourne 2-9 Collingwood
Byes: Gold Coast, Geelong