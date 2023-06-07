Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD is the overwhelming favourite among our tipsters to win the King's Birthday clash against Melbourne, but Kane Cornes reckons the Dees can pull off a minor upset.

Looking to get off the bottom of the table, Kane is also tipping a Carlton victory over Essendon, as well as the Western Bulldogs to beat his old side Port Adelaide.

His The Round So Far co-host Riley Beveridge still holds sway at the top but can he stay there? Matthew Lloyd is hot on his tail just two points behind.

Check out the other R13 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 14 points

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 74

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - eight points

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 72

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - seven points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 71

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 23 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 71

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 14 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 5

Total: 70

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - nine points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 5

Total: 69

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 18 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 69

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 18 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 69

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 21 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 67

SARAH OLLE

Sydney - 21 points

Port Adelaide

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Essendon

Collingwood

Last week: 4

Total: 67

KANE CORNES

Sydney - 31 points

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Adelaide

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Last week: 4

Total: 63

TOTALS

Sydney 11-0 St Kilda

Western Bulldogs 3-8 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 0-11 Brisbane

Adelaide 11-0 West Coast

Fremantle 11-0 Richmond

North Melbourne 2-9 Greater Western Sydney

Carlton 3-8 Essendon

Melbourne 2-9 Collingwood

Byes: Gold Coast, Geelong