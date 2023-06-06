Jordan De Goey looks on after a Collingwood win during round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Jordan De Goey is staring at a ban of three-plus matches as he faces the Tribunal over his bump on Elijah Hewett.

De Goey's bump on the West Coast Eagle was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, meaning he was sent straight to the Tribunal and is facing a ban of at least three matches.

The Magpies have their annual King's Birthday meeting with Melbourne on Monday followed by a home game against Adelaide and a trip to Gold Coast. Games against the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle follow.

De Goey's case was due to be the first of two on Tuesday, but the Eagles made a late call to withdraw their challenge of Liam Duggan's one-match ban after the defender fell ill.

Duggan was handed a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Taylor Adams and while West Coast initially appealed, it withdrew the challenge after the 26-year-old was admitted to hospital for observation on Monday evening.

With Duggan's illness ruling him out of this weekend's match against Adelaide, the Eagles have opted against appealing the ban.