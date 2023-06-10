Jake Waterman reacts during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast will be without Jake Waterman for its clash against Adelaide on Saturday.

Waterman was a late out for the Eagles due to illness, with Campbell Chesser coming into the 22.

Zane Trew will start as their sub, with Ned McHenry the Crows'.

CROWS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

The Crows will go in heavy favourites against a decimated West Coast outfit, looking to continue their push for a top-eight berth.

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGE

West Coast: Jake Waterman (illness) replaced in selected side by Campbell Chesser

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

West Coast: Zane Trew

While their form on the road has been nothing to crow about, Adelaide has been strong on its home deck and will look to celebrate Taylor Walker's 250th match in style.

The Eagles just can't take a trick, with another four injuries in last week's 63-point loss to Collingwood compounding matters.

The Crows have made just one change, with Josh Worrell in for the injured Tom Doedee.

The final game on Saturday sees Fremantle up against Richmond, with both teams sitting just outside the top eight.

The Dockers had an excellent win over Melbourne in round 11 before the bye, while the Tigers will be buoyed after their one-goal victory against GWS last week.

DOCKERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Liam Henry is in for the Dockers, who have lost Sean Darcy to a hamstring and Jaeger O'Meara to suspension.

The Tigers have been bolstered with Nick Vlastuin back in defence.

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie

Brisbane: Keidean Coleman