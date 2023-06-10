FREMANTLE is up against Richmond on Saturday night, with both teams sitting just outside the top eight.

The Dockers had an excellent win over Melbourne in round 11 before the bye, while the Tigers will be buoyed after their one-goal victory against GWS last week.

Liam Henry is in for the Dockers, who have lost Sean Darcy to a hamstring and Jaeger O'Meara to suspension. 

The Tigers have been bolstered with Nick Vlastuin back in defence.

Match Previews R13: Fremantle v Richmond

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Tigers at Optus Stadium

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Michael Walters
Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

LATE CHANGE
West Coast: Jake Waterman (illness) replaced in selected side by Campbell Chesser

SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Ned McHenry
West Coast: Zane Trew

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Cam Mackenzie
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman

