Caleb Serong in action during the R13 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on June 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is up against Richmond on Saturday night, with both teams sitting just outside the top eight.

The Dockers had an excellent win over Melbourne in round 11 before the bye, while the Tigers will be buoyed after their one-goal victory against GWS last week.

DOCKERS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Liam Henry is in for the Dockers, who have lost Sean Darcy to a hamstring and Jaeger O'Meara to suspension.

The Tigers have been bolstered with Nick Vlastuin back in defence.

Match Previews R13: Fremantle v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Tigers at Optus Stadium

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Michael Walters

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

