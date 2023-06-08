Tom Papley marks the ball during Sydney's round 13 match against St Kilda at the SCG on June 8, 2023. Getty Images

SYDNEY will be hoping it can celebrate superstar Lance Franklin's 350th game in style when it faces St Kilda in a huge Thursday night blockbuster at the SCG.

If Franklin's form in previous milestone games is anything to go by, the all-time great could be in for a big showing - he booted 9.4 against the Saints in his 200th game in 2014, and kicked 4.2 in his 300th match in 2019.

It could be a double celebration for Franklin, who requires one more goal to hit 1058 for his career and pass Doug Wade in outright fourth spot on the all-time VFL/AFL goal-kicking list.

Both sides are coming in fresh off the bye and need the four points to keep in touch with the top eight.

Sydney gave its season a pulse with consecutive wins before the bye - over North Melbourne and Carlton - to draw its season ledger to 5-6 to sit in 12th spot on the ladder.

The Saints sit in fifth but their early-season form has waned somewhat in recent weeks, with their most recent loss to Hawthorn relegating them out of the top four after an impressive 4-0 start to the year.

The Swans get Dane Rampe back in a big boost as Angus Sheldrick returns in place of the suspended Luke Parker, while Marcus Windhager and Mitchito Owens are in for the Saints.

Joel Amartey will start as Sydney's sub, while Cooper Sharman will be St Kilda's sub.

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 7.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Joel Amartey

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman