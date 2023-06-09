Adam Treloar in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is on the hunt for its 10th win on the bounce when it travels to face the Western Bulldogs in a Friday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium.

After shaky starts to the season, both sides have found form and occupy a spot in the top eight at the midway point of the season.

BULLDOGS v POWER Follow it LIVE

The Power dropped two of their first three games but have recovered incredibly to now sit in second on the ladder (10-2) and just one win off Collingwood in top spot.

The Western Bulldogs come into the match on the back of two losses - to Gold Coast and Geelong - but remain in seventh position with a 7-5 record.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker

Port Adelaide:, Riley Bonner

Port is coming of an impressive demolition of Hawthorn, which delivered it a club-record ninth consecutive win, bettering their eight straight wins in the 2002, 2003 and 2014 seasons.

The sides have already met this year - at Adelaide Oval in Gather Round - with the Power booting the final four goals of the match to overrun the Dogs and secure a 14-point win.

Match Previews R13: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Power at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs have swung the selection ahead of the pivotal clash, dropping Ryan Gardner and Tim O'Brien from the team that lost against Geelong.

Key defenders Alex Keath and Josh Bruce have been recalled after a stint at in the VFL.

Port Adelaide has recalled full-forward Charlie Dixon after he missed a month with a quad injury, while Travis Boak also returns from two weeks out with a rib problem. Skipper Tom Jonas remains in the SANFL.