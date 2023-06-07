GIANTS footy boss Jason McCartney joins Gettable this week.
The club has one of the hottest free agents on the market in Harry Himmelberg, the assets to potentially trade for this year's No.1 pick, and another star uncontracted player in Lachie Ash, so there is plenty to discuss with McCartney.
Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also dive into what's next at the Swans after securing Nick Blakey to the longest contract in footy, look at last weekend's start to the under-18s championships, and ask who is Gettable or Not Gettable?
Watch Gettable now or listen by downloading and subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.