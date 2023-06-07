Riley Beveridge and Jason McCartney on the set of Gettable. Picture: Supplied

GIANTS footy boss Jason McCartney joins Gettable this week.

The club has one of the hottest free agents on the market in Harry Himmelberg, the assets to potentially trade for this year's No.1 pick, and another star uncontracted player in Lachie Ash, so there is plenty to discuss with McCartney.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Club 'absolutely' hunts No.1 pick, Cal's top 10, do Swans chase Roo? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss long-term contracts, U18 championships and are joined by GWS GM Football Jason McCartney

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also dive into what's next at the Swans after securing Nick Blakey to the longest contract in footy, look at last weekend's start to the under-18s championships, and ask who is Gettable or Not Gettable?

Watch Gettable now or listen by downloading and subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.