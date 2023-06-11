Andrew Phillips celebrates a goal with Zach Merrett during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has swung a late change ahead of its King's Birthday eve clash with Carlton, bringing in Andrew Phillips to the starting 22 and moving Massimo D'Ambrosio to the starting sub position.

The Bombers (7-5) have won three straight ahead of taking on struggling rival Carlton (4-1-7) in the Sunday night blockbuster at the MCG.

BLUES v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



The Bombers have won close games over Richmond and North Melbourne either side of a comfortable victory against West Coast, and they can put another dent into the Blues' fading finals hopes with a win.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R13: Carlton v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Bombers at the MCG.

Carlton has come under fire after suffering five straight losses.

Ed Curnow and Jack Martin are back for the Blues, who have axed Lochie O'Brien and Zac Fisher, while the Bombers are boosted by the return of gun forward Peter Wright.

Carlton ruckman Marc Pittonet was withdrawn from the side on Saturday after he was unable to complete a final fitness test at training that morning.

As a result, Jack Silvagni remained in the Carlton 22 from last week after being omitted when teams were released on Friday.

Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.15pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Nil

Essendon: Andrew Phillips comes into the selected side for Massimo D’Ambrosio



SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Essendon: Massimo D’Ambrosio