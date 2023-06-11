Xavier O'Halloran is tackled by Paul Curtis during the match between North Melbourne and GWS at Blundstone Arena in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has improved in recent weeks, but it is still looking to end its losing streak when it takes on Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Kangaroos (2-10) have lost 10 straight games ahead of their clash against the Giants (4-8) at Blundstone Arena.

Under caretaker coach Brett Ratten, North has lost two of its past three matches by a goal or less, to Sydney and Essendon.

The Giants have been enormously competitive under first-year coach Adam Kingsley, but have lost four of their past five, including a six-point loss to Richmond in round 12.

Aidan Corr will start as the sub for the Roos, while Harry Rowston will be the Giants' sub.

The Roos have lost Jy Simpkin and Hugh Greenwood to concussion, with Paul Curtis coming in and Tom Powell into the 22.

The Giants omitted No.1 pick Aaron Cadman and Brent Daniels (hamstring) is also sidelined, with Nick Haynes returning and Josh Fahey into the 22.

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Aidan Corr

Greater Western Sydney: Harry Rowston

Essendon (7-5) has won three straight ahead of taking on struggling rival Carlton (4-1-7) in a Sunday night blockbuster at the MCG.

The Bombers have won close games over Richmond and North Melbourne either side of a comfortable victory against West Coast, and they can put another dent into the Blues' fading finals hopes.

Carlton has come under fire after suffering five straight losses.

Ed Curnow, Jack Martin and Marc Pittonet are back for the Blues, who have axed Jack Silvagni, Lochie O'Brien and Zac Fisher, while the Bombers are boosted by the return of gun forward Peter Wright.