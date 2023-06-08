Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during Yartapuulti's round 11 match against Richmond at the MCG on May 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AS JEREMY Finlayson pushes through more hardship off the field than any 27-year-old ever should, life on the field has never looked better.

Wife Kellie's battle with terminal cancer has been the dominant media narrative surrounding Finlayson this year as he and his young family have bravely – and openly – shared their story.

But as he deals with incredible hardship away from the game, Finlayson is playing the best football of his career.

Jeremy Finlayson with daughter Sophia after Port Adelaide's win over Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In just his second season at Alberton after crossing from Greater Western Sydney, the 27-year-old has become an integral member of Port's team and a big reason for its nine-game winning streak.

Seemingly locked into a battle with Mitch Georgiades at the start of the season to partner Charlie Dixon and Todd Marshall, Finlayson has rapidly become a central figure.

With Georgiades (ACL), Dixon (quad) and Marshall (concussion) all missing games, the lanky former Giant has had to take a leading role, and done so with aplomb.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Finlayson's electric five-goal first half powers win Port Adelaide's Jeremy Finlayson equals his career-best with his five-goal haul demolishing the Hawks early

In 10 games this season, Finlayson has booted 22 goals, but brought so much more to an ever-changing forward mix.

Forward line coach Chad Cornes, who coached him at GWS in 2017, said Finlayson was having a major impact with his voice as much as his left boot.

"He's becoming really reliable in the contest – if he's not marking it, he has a real intent to get the ball to ground," Cornes told AFL.com.au.

DOGS v POWER Get your tickets to Friday night footy NOW

"We know how skilful he is. By far he would have had the most shots at goal (48) for us.

"The main thing I've been really impressed with since he's been with us is the teammate he is and how he acts on field.

"He could get down on himself in the past, his body language wasn't the greatest at times, but we check in with players on who's helped them on-field in games and who's been a great teammate and pretty much every week Jeremy gets a mention.

"If you add that with the natural talent and skills he has, he's become not only a really important player for us but a great teammate and one the boys really enjoy playing with."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Explosive Horne-Francis clearance ends with Finlayson goal Jeremy Finlayson kicks a clever goal from the pocket after brilliant play from Jason Horne-Francis in the contest

Sam Powell-Pepper agrees, saying Finlayson has not only provided a great marking target and leadership, but has been critical late in matches.

"He's stepped up when we've really needed him, even if he's had a quieter game," he said.

"He can sense the moment. If things aren't going your way, some people can fade away, but he seems to kick a goal when we need it, go down back and take a mark when we need it as well.

"It's special when you can have a player that can step up in those moments."

This was on display with the go-ahead goal in the dying moments against Sydney in round four, a saving defensive mark against St Kilda in round seven and a late, steadying goal against Richmond in round 11.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Finlayson digs deep with heartwarming winner for family Port Adelaide surrounds Jeremy Finlayson after the tall forward hauls in a crucial mark and converts to edge the Power in front

In five years with the Giants, Finlayson had played some excellent football, including a 2019 season where he kicked 44 goals (and 24 assists) from 23 games alongside Jeremy Cameron and Harry Himmelberg.

His game is now more rounded and consistent, having shown an ability to play in the ruck in the absence of Scott Lycett last year.

With Dixon missing the past month and Marshall two matches in that stretch, Finlayson has assumed the role as the main man, kicking 11 goals while being flanked by youngster Ollie Lord.

Helping to be the connective tissue for Ken Hinkley's forward line has been only half the battle for the 197cm forward though, with wife Kellie being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer.

Jeremy Finlayson with wife Kellie and daughter Sophia before Port Adelaide's match against Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Powell-Pepper said he and Finlayson had become best mates over the past 18 months, with their partners also very close and daughters "like sisters".

"We're very thankful they came into our lives," he said.

Cornes said a pre-season chat with Finlayson showed how things on-field could help off it.

"He's obviously got some real challenges outside of footy but he made a real point that coming to the club is a real escape for him and everything he does at the club and in games, he just wants to do his family proud.

"I think that leadership side of things and being a great teammate is a real key part of that for him.

"There's still times in games where he looks back and says "I've got to be better, that's not what I want to see". He's still got a real want to improve.

"He wants to get better, and I think he can. He isn't satisfied with where he's at."