LUKE Beveridge has swung the selection axe ahead of Friday night's pivotal clash with Port Adelaide, dropping three players from the team that lost against Geelong.
In other round 13 selection news, West Coast has regained Jack Darling among five inclusions to face Adelaide, while Brisbane has made the shock call of dropping young defender Keidean Coleman for its clash with Hawthorn.
Peter Wright has also been named in the starting side to play his first game for Essendon in 2023.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
But it's the Western Bulldogs that have shaken things up, naming key defenders Alex Keath and Josh Bruce after a stint at in the VFL at the expense of Ryan Gardner and Tim O'Brien. Wingman Oskar Baker has also been dropped.
The pair will have a difficult first-up assignment, with Port Adelaide recalling full-forward Charlie Dixon after he missed a month with a quad injury, while Travis Boak also returns from two weeks out with a rib problem.
Coleman is one of three changes for the Lions team that lost against the Crows before their bye, with Deven Robertson in for the suspended Dayne Zorko and Jack Payne returning from concussion.
Hawthorn gets James Sicily back from suspension.
Darling is back after missing just three matches with a broken arm and will be joined by Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Sam Petrevski-Seton among the inclusions.
Matthew Nicks has kept his cool following the Crows' loss to Gold Coast, making just one change with Josh Worrell in for Tom Doedee, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury.
In Saturday night's game against Richmond at Optus Stadium, Fremantle has named Liam Henry in a positional shuffle after Jaeger O'Meara's suspension, while Michael Walters (calf) has been named as an emergency.
The Tigers regain Nick Vlastuin from a corked leg.
Wright has been named at full-forward in the Bombers' team to take on Carlton on Sunday afternoon, while the Blues have regained Marc Pittonet and recalled Jack Martin, while dropping Zac Fisher and Lochie O'Brien.
Nick Haynes (concussion) is back for Greater Western Sydney's trip to Hobart to face North Melbourne, with the Kangaroos naming Ben Cunnington on its extended bench.
Teams for Monday's King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne will be named at 6.20pm on Sunday.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, J.Bruce, L.Vandermeer, R.West
Out: R.Gardner (omitted), O.Baker (omitted), T.O'Brien (omitted), E.Richards (hamstring), L.McNeil (sub)
R12 sub: Lachlan McNeil
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Boak, C.Dixon
Out: R.Burton (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), O.Lord (omitted)
R12 sub: Josh Sinn
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Sicily, S.Mitchell
Out: S.Frost (foot), B.Macdonald (omitted), C.Mackenzie (sub)
R12 sub: Cam Mackenzie
BRISBANE
In: J.Payne, D.Robertson, J.Prior
Out: K.Coleman (omitted), R.Lester (omitted), D.Zorko (suspension), J.Madden (sub)
R11 sub: James Madden
Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Worrell
Out: T.Doedee (knee), N.McHenry (sub)
R12 sub: Ned McHenry
WEST COAST
In: L.Edwards, J.Darling, R.Maric, L.Shuey, S.Petrevski-Seton
Out: L.Duggan (suspension), S.Hurn (hamstring), J.Rotham (injured), C.West (knee), C.Jamieson (hip), E.Hewett (concussion)
R12 sub: Greg Clark
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: L.Henry
Out: S.Darcy (hamstring), J.O'Meara (suspension)
R11 sub: Sam Sturt
RICHMOND
In: N.Vlastuin
Out: N.Cumberland (injured), H.Ralphsmith (omitted)
R12 sub: Noah Cumberland
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Drury, A.Corr, D.Howe, B.Cunnington, P.Curtis
Out: J.Simpkin (concussion), H.Greenwood (concussion)
R12 sub: Tom Powell
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: N.Haynes, C.Fleeton, M.Flynn, H.Rowston
Out: B.Daniels (hamstring)
R12 sub: Josh Fahey
Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.15pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Martin, M.Pittonet, E.Curnow, L.Fogarty, L.Cowan
Out: Z.Fisher (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted)
R12 sub: Paddy Dow
ESSENDON
In: P.Wright, N.Bryan, J.Kelly, T.Wanganeen
Out: D.Shiel (foot)
R12 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio
Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
TBA
COLLINGWOOD
TBA