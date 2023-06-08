LUKE Beveridge has swung the selection axe ahead of Friday night's pivotal clash with Port Adelaide, dropping three players from the team that lost against Geelong.

In other round 13 selection news, West Coast has regained Jack Darling among five inclusions to face Adelaide, while Brisbane has made the shock call of dropping young defender Keidean Coleman for its clash with Hawthorn.

Peter Wright has also been named in the starting side to play his first game for Essendon in 2023.

But it's the Western Bulldogs that have shaken things up, naming key defenders Alex Keath and Josh Bruce after a stint at in the VFL at the expense of Ryan Gardner and Tim O'Brien. Wingman Oskar Baker has also been dropped.

The pair will have a difficult first-up assignment, with Port Adelaide recalling full-forward Charlie Dixon after he missed a month with a quad injury, while Travis Boak also returns from two weeks out with a rib problem.

Coleman is one of three changes for the Lions team that lost against the Crows before their bye, with Deven Robertson in for the suspended Dayne Zorko and Jack Payne returning from concussion.

Hawthorn gets James Sicily back from suspension.

Darling is back after missing just three matches with a broken arm and will be joined by Luke Shuey (hamstring) and Sam Petrevski-Seton among the inclusions.

Matthew Nicks has kept his cool following the Crows' loss to Gold Coast, making just one change with Josh Worrell in for Tom Doedee, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In Saturday night's game against Richmond at Optus Stadium, Fremantle has named Liam Henry in a positional shuffle after Jaeger O'Meara's suspension, while Michael Walters (calf) has been named as an emergency.

The Tigers regain Nick Vlastuin from a corked leg.

Wright has been named at full-forward in the Bombers' team to take on Carlton on Sunday afternoon, while the Blues have regained Marc Pittonet and recalled Jack Martin, while dropping Zac Fisher and Lochie O'Brien.

Nick Haynes (concussion) is back for Greater Western Sydney's trip to Hobart to face North Melbourne, with the Kangaroos naming Ben Cunnington on its extended bench.

Teams for Monday's King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne will be named at 6.20pm on Sunday.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, J.Bruce, L.Vandermeer, R.West

Out: R.Gardner (omitted), O.Baker (omitted), T.O'Brien (omitted), E.Richards (hamstring), L.McNeil (sub)

R12 sub: Lachlan McNeil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Boak, C.Dixon

Out: R.Burton (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), O.Lord (omitted)

R12 sub: Josh Sinn

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, S.Mitchell

Out: S.Frost (foot), B.Macdonald (omitted), C.Mackenzie (sub)

R12 sub: Cam Mackenzie

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, D.Robertson, J.Prior

Out: K.Coleman (omitted), R.Lester (omitted), D.Zorko (suspension), J.Madden (sub)

R11 sub: James Madden

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Worrell

Out: T.Doedee (knee), N.McHenry (sub)

R12 sub: Ned McHenry

WEST COAST

In: L.Edwards, J.Darling, R.Maric, L.Shuey, S.Petrevski-Seton

Out: L.Duggan (suspension), S.Hurn (hamstring), J.Rotham (injured), C.West (knee), C.Jamieson (hip), E.Hewett (concussion)

R12 sub: Greg Clark

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.25pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: L.Henry

Out: S.Darcy (hamstring), J.O'Meara (suspension)

R11 sub: Sam Sturt

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin

Out: N.Cumberland (injured), H.Ralphsmith (omitted)

R12 sub: Noah Cumberland

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at Blundstone Arena, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Drury, A.Corr, D.Howe, B.Cunnington, P.Curtis

Out: J.Simpkin (concussion), H.Greenwood (concussion)

R12 sub: Tom Powell

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: N.Haynes, C.Fleeton, M.Flynn, H.Rowston

Out: B.Daniels (hamstring)

R12 sub: Josh Fahey

Carlton v Essendon at the MCG, 7.15pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Martin, M.Pittonet, E.Curnow, L.Fogarty, L.Cowan

Out: Z.Fisher (omitted), L.O'Brien (omitted)

R12 sub: Paddy Dow

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright, N.Bryan, J.Kelly, T.Wanganeen

Out: D.Shiel (foot)

R12 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

Melbourne v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

TBA

COLLINGWOOD

TBA