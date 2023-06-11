Brodie Grundy is presented his Melbourne jumper by former skipper Frank Davis ahead of R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRODIE Grundy has revealed how a post-season beer with a former Collingwood teammate led to him taking over the No.6 guernsey at Melbourne that had been vacated by Luke Jackson.

Grundy will on Monday face his former club for the first time since he departed the Magpies late last year, despite still having five years to run on his contract.

The two-time All-Australian's arrival at Melbourne came after Jackson had left to join Fremantle, with Grundy not only taking over the mantle of Max Gawn's ruck partner at the Demons but also Jackson's jumper number.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Collingwood in R13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Grundy said the idea to wear the No.6 actually came from Jackson himself, before the trade to the Demons had even been finalised.

Speaking on Friday Knock Offs, Grundy relayed a story of a social catch-up last year with former Magpies teammate Trey Ruscoe, who had also invited Jackson, his ex-teammate from their days together at East Fremantle.

"Luke was like, 'If you do happen to go to the Dees, it'd be sick if you could take my number'. And I went, 'Man, if I do go to the Dees, I will take your number!'," Grundy said.

"That was pretty cool. He wore it in a premiership and he's a great player.

"It's only two doors down from No.4 (which he wore at Collingwood) so I'll like to reserve No.6, thank you."

Grundy has played every game so far this season, combining with Gawn to form one of the most damaging and well-credentialed ruck pairings in the competition.

Brodie Grundy in a ruck content with Luke Jackson in Narrm's match against Walyalup in R11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the concept of two dominant ruckmen playing in the same side felt "weird", even after he had joined the club, but he was full of praise for his one-time on-field rival.

"The concept of us two playing together was unfathomable six months ago," he said. "As a football fan, it is weird, and we acknowledge that.

"Even in pre-season, I'd say to Max ... 'Man, look around, I can't believe we're actually in the same team. This is crazy'. We certainly like to take stock and reflect.

"He's got no ego, he's very charismatic as well and easy to be around. I've already learned so much from him. What makes him a great leader is his relationships. He's so good at communicating with anyone and getting the best out of anyone.

"I can't speak highly enough of the impact he's had in my first six to eight months at Melbourne."