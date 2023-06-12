BRODIE Grundy will come up against former club Collingwood for the first time as Melbourne faces the Magpies in the King's Birthday blockbuster.

Grundy was traded to the Demons at the end of last year, having played 177 games and earned All-Australian selection twice in Collingwood colours, while winning two Copeland Trophies.

In what is an enormous clash at the MCG, Grundy's Melbourne (8-4) takes on high-flying Collingwood (11-1).

The Dees are coming off a win over Carlton, while the Magpies are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Both teams have made one inclusion, with Pat Lipinksi to play his first game of the season for the Magpies and Michael Hibberd back for the Dees.

Lipinski comes in for the suspended Jordan De Goey in the only change to the Magpies' side, with Josh Daicos (illness), Beau McCreery (ankle) and Will Hoskin-Elliott (ankle) all named despite being under fitness clouds.

Daniel McStay (finger) and Jamie Elliott (shoulder) have missed out despite an expectation they would be fit for the annual clash at the MCG.

The Dees will again be without star midfielder Clayton Oliver, who was ruled out on Friday due to a toe infection.