WESTERN Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli has avoided suspension after a collision with Port Adelaide's Dan Houston on Friday night.

Bontempelli caught Houston high during the second quarter of the Bulldogs' 22-point loss to the Power at Marvel Stadium.

Most of the contact appeared to be to Houston's shoulder and no charge was laid against the star midfielder, who is in Brownlow Medal contention, by the Match Review Officer.

"In real time I thought they both just went for the ball, I haven't seen a replay so I've got no real comment," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said after the game.

"I'm a big believer that when we're looking at it, and even when we're looking to evolve, is to really focus on if there's any intent to actually hurt a player and it probably should be the civil test, on the balance of probabilities … because there's accidents in sport."

The Bulldogs are 7-6 and have lost three straight ahead of taking on North Melbourne in round 14.