IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Demon who's been 'huge' in helping his side rediscover its form

- 'Greater than the game': All the colour and emotion of the Big Freeze at the 'G

- Damo looks at the options facing Richmond after Marlion Pickett's burglary charges

- There's a new leader in Damo's AFL Daily MVP voting

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.