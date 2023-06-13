Hugh McCluggage is taken from the ground after a tackle by James Sicily during the match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at MCG, in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE forward Joe Daniher insists his teammates are clear on the AFL's adjudication of a dangerous tackle and "have to wear it" if they get it wrong.

St Kilda will challenge Dan Butler's controversial one-match ban for rough conduct at the Tribunal in the latest test for the League's crackdown.

Hawthorn legend turned commentator Jason Dunstall said in the broadcast he would be "horrified" if Butler was suspended for the chase-down tackle on Sydney's Nick Blakey.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Butler bewildered after mow down deemed dangerous Dan Butler lets out some frustration after being penalised for this tackling action on Nick Blakey

The Lions are yet to watch the AFL's latest instructional video that some clubs have reportedly chosen not to view in fear of adding further doubt in the minds of their players.

A club spokesperson told AAP they would view the video later this week, but Daniher said there was no uncertainty among his team.

"We're pretty comfortable; the AFL is doing their best to protect us," he said on Tuesday.

"The game is so fast, there's tiny, one-second influences that change a good tackle to a bad tackle.

"Sometimes you've just got to wear that a little bit."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Flag hero hits the wall, how to take down 'panicked' Pies Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

It will be a busy Tuesday night at the tribunal after Hawthorn captain James Sicily and Richmond forward Rhyan Mansell were referred directly at the weekend.

Sicily, in his first game back from a one-match ban, was again charged with rough conduct over the dangerous tackle that concussed Brisbane star Hugh McCluggage.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McCluggage scare as gun mid hurts neck in tackle The Lions lose running midfielder Hugh McCluggage to injury after this incident involving James Sicily

McCluggage was knocked out cold in the incident and didn't move for almost a minute before staggering off the field with the help of trainers.

He will miss Friday night's Gabba clash with the Swans but completed a light run on Tuesday and is "in good spirits", according to Daniher.

"After the game you couldn't tell anything happened to him," he said.

"It was a pretty serious incident, but hopefully it's nothing to worry about after he has a rest and comes back."

The Lions have lost games either side of a bye, both away to Adelaide and then Hawthorn.

Joe Daniher attempts to mark during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at the MCG on June 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

All four of Brisbane's losses have come away from home and Daniher said reviews had revealed a theme.

"All those games there's been some patterns about how we've brought our energy to the contest," he said.

"I don't think it's got a whole lot to do with the ground, it's about bringing that effort and defensive pressure anywhere we play.

"We need to make sure we're more consistent than we're currently being."

Daniher said he was humbled by the code's commitment to uncle Neale Daniher's Big Freeze initiative since he was diagnosed with MND in 2013.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Touching moment as clubs unite to honour Daniher Melbourne and Collingwood celebrate AFL legend Neale Daniher, as he walks off the field ahead of the King's Birthday blockbuster

This year's campaign has already raised $2.3 million, with the Lions to host their own version of the annual MCG event at the Gabba before their game against Sydney.

"It's incredible what he's been able to achieve in his time since being diagnosed," he said.

"This disease is tough, it wears you down and continually challenges you. But Neale's inner strength and mental strength inspires everyone."