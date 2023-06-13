Christian Salem in action during Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE defender Christian Salem has been fined for striking Collingwood forward Harvey Harrison during the King's Birthday blockbuster.

Salem can accept a $3,000 sanction with an early plea for striking Harrison, with the incident graded as careless conduct, medium impact and body contact.

The Dees defender played a key role in the thrilling four-point win over the Magpies on Monday.

Harvey Harrison is hurt during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Salem had 24 disposals and took 10 marks as Melbourne improved to 9-4 this season.

The Dees have a bye in round 14 before facing Geelong.