MELBOURNE defender Christian Salem has been fined for striking Collingwood forward Harvey Harrison during the King's Birthday blockbuster.
Salem can accept a $3,000 sanction with an early plea for striking Harrison, with the incident graded as careless conduct, medium impact and body contact.
The Dees defender played a key role in the thrilling four-point win over the Magpies on Monday.
Salem had 24 disposals and took 10 marks as Melbourne improved to 9-4 this season.
The Dees have a bye in round 14 before facing Geelong.