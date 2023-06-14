GEELONG has welcomed back a trio of key midfielders for its crucial clash with Port Adelaide, including superstar skipper Patrick Dangerfield, but veteran defender Zach Tuohy has been managed out of the best 22.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide continues to leave captain Tom Jonas in the SANFL but Ryan Burton has been recalled after just one week out of the seniors.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Dangerfield will play his first game since injuring his hamstring in round eight, and he will be joined by fellow runners Max Holmes and Mitch Duncan for the trip to Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

Tuohy, Mitch Knevitt (omitted) and first-year Irishman Oisin Mullin (adductor) make way, as does last week's sub Sam Simpson.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Skipper on the outer, Pies' signing spree All the latest news with the Footy Feed team

As flagged by Power coach Ken Hinkley on Wednesday, Jonas will play a third successive game in the SANFL. He has not played at senior level since copping a one-match suspension against Melbourne in round 10 as the Power ride a 10-game winning streak.

Burton comes into the side to replace Lachie Jones, who suffered a fractured jaw against the Western Bulldogs last week, while Riley Bonner is expected to be the starting sub for a second straight week.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Burton

Out: L.Jones (jaw), R.Bonner (sub)

R13 sub: Riley Bonner

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, M.Holmes, M.Duncan

Out: M.Knevitt (omitted), O.Mullin (adductor), Z.Tuohy (managed), S.Simpson (sub)

R12 sub: Sam Simpson