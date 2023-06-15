Follow all the action from Thursday night's blockbuster clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong

Zak Butters and Jeremy Cameron. Picture: Lucas Scott/AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has a chance to jump to the top of the ladder at the end of the weekend with victory over Geelong at home on Thursday night.

The Power are in the midst of a blistering 10-match winning streak and could move a game clear of Collingwood, which has the bye in round 14.

Port Adelaide has made a late change ahead of the clash, with Quinton Narkle to make his club debut against his old side after being picked up by the Power in the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Narkle replaces Junior Rioli (illness) in the starting 22. Final teams will be confirmed at 6.40pm AEST.

Ken Hinkley's men lost both clashes against the Cats last season and will be keen to get on the right side of the ledger this time around.

Geelong has traditionally struggled coming off the bye, but the return of captain Patrick Dangerfield this week provides a massive boost to the ninth-placed side.

The Cats will also welcome back Max Holmes and Mitch Duncan, while Zac Tuohy has been managed out of the best 22 but could still play as the sub.

The Power have made just one change, recalling Ryan Burton to replace the injured Lachie Jones, with skipper Tom Jonas still on the outer.