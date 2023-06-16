Follow all the action from Brisbane's clash against Sydney

Oscar McInerney and Tom Hickey compete for the ball during the R14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba on June 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Sydney are aiming to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet at the Gabba on Friday night.

The Lions' top-four chances were dealt a blow with a shock loss to Hawthorn, while the Swans were beaten at home by St Kilda in round 13.

While Brisbane (8-4) remains well-placed, things are getting desperate for Sydney, which is 5-7.

The Swans made the Grand Final last year but have struggled to back it up in 2023 amid injuries to key-position players, with star forwards Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney joining the list and ruled out of the clash.

Mid-season recruit Jack Buller will make his debut after kicking five goals in the VFL last week, while co-captain Luke Parker is back from suspension.

Veteran pair Jack Gunston and Daniel Rich have dropped themselves from the Lions team, with father-son pick-up Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, to debut, while Kai Lohmann plays his first game of the season. Darcy Fort and Ryan Lester are also in.

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee

Sydney: Dylan Stephens