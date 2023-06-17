Follow all the action from Saturday's round 14 games

Samson Ryan and Mitch Owens compete for the ball during the R14 match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TRENT Cotchin will celebrate his 300th AFL game when the resurgent Richmond faces St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday night.

The triple premiership captain will become the sixth Tiger to reach 300 AFL games, joining Kevin Bartlett, Jack Riewoldt, Jack Dyer, Shane Edwards and Francis Bourke.

Marlion Pickett is out after being charged with aggravated burglary during the week, with Ben Miller among the inclusions for the Tigers.

The Saints (8-4) are on track to play finals in 2023, while the Tigers (5-1-7) have won two of their three games under interim coach Andrew McQualter.

Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

St Kilda: Cooper Sharman

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Jesse Hogan (calf tightness) replaced in the selected side by Aaron Cadman

Fremantle: Michael Frederick (ankle) replaced in the selected side by Sam Sturt

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Ryan Angwin

Fremantle: Neil Erasmus

