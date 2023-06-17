TRENT Cotchin will celebrate his 300th AFL game when the resurgent Richmond faces St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday night.
The triple premiership captain will become the sixth Tiger to reach 300 AFL games, joining Kevin Bartlett, Jack Riewoldt, Jack Dyer, Shane Edwards and Francis Bourke.
Marlion Pickett is out after being charged with aggravated burglary during the week, with Ben Miller among the inclusions for the Tigers.
The Saints (8-4) are on track to play finals in 2023, while the Tigers (5-1-7) have won two of their three games under interim coach Andrew McQualter.
Richmond v St Kilda at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith
St Kilda: Cooper Sharman
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Giants Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Greater Western Sydney: Jesse Hogan (calf tightness) replaced in the selected side by Aaron Cadman
Fremantle: Michael Frederick (ankle) replaced in the selected side by Sam Sturt
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Ryan Angwin
Fremantle: Neil Erasmus
