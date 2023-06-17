Jesse Hogan and Andrew Brayshaw. Picture: Lucas Scott/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE continues its top-eight push with a tricky clash against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

The Dockers' four-match winning streak was ended by Richmond last week, but at 6-6 they are firmly in the finals hunt.

GWS is 5-8 after last week's win over North Melbourne but has been hugely competitive in Adam Kingsley's first year in charge.

Of the Giants' eight losses, seven have come by 21 points or less, and they are sure to challenge the Dockers.

The Giants welcome back star defender Sam Taylor and vice-captain Josh Kelly from hamstring injuries, while Jaeger O'Meara returns from suspension for the Dockers, but James Aish (concussion) misses and Sam Sturt has been dropped.

Trent Cotchin will celebrate his 300th AFL game when the resurgent Richmond faces St Kilda at the MCG on Saturday night.

The triple premiership captain will become the sixth Tiger to reach 300 AFL games, joining Kevin Bartlett, Jack Riewoldt, Jack Dyer, Shane Edwards and Francis Bourke.

Marlion Pickett is out after being charged with aggravated burglary during the week, with Ben Miller among the inclusions for the Tigers.

The Saints (8-4) are on track to play finals in 2023, while the Tigers (5-1-7) have won two of their three games under interim coach Andrew McQualter.