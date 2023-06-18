Jarrod Witts and Marc Pittonet compete for the ball during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is out to end a six-match losing streak when it hosts Gold Coast at the MCG on Sunday.

The Blues are under enormous pressure after a poor first half of the season, falling to a 4-1-8 record following last week's loss to Essendon.

BLUES v SUNS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Michael Voss' side has won just one of its past nine games and that came against struggling West Coast.

The pressure is building on the coach and his team, which entered round 14 in the bottom four ahead of taking on the Suns (6-6).

Learn More 03:15

Carlton has made five changes to its squad from last week, with Paddy Dow, Ed Curnow, Jack Silvagni, Lewis Young and Jesse Motlop all omitted, while Nic Newman, Marc Pittonet, David Cuningham and Lachie Fogarty all come into the side.

The Suns have brought in Mac Andrew in place of Jy Farrar, with Bodhi Uwland also out of the squad.

Paddy Dow will be the Blues' starting sub, while Alex Sexton will start as sub for Gold Coast.

Gold Coast had the bye last week, having gone into its mid-season break on the back of two strong wins over the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in Darwin.

Carlton v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

The final game of round 14 sees North Melbourne take on the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos (2-11) have been competitive under interim coach Brett Ratten, but have lost 11 straight games.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have lost their past three and hold a 7-6 record.

Learn More 02:49

Hugh Greenwood returns from concussion for the Kangaroos, along with co-captain Jy Simpkin. Experienced duo Darcy Tucker and Aaron Hall have come out of the side, along with youngster Miller Bergman.

The Bulldogs have added defender Tim O'Brien and Mitch Hannan, while Josh Bruce, Arthur Jones and James O'Donnell are all out.