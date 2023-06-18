Follow all the action from Sunday's round 14 games

Griffin Logue is tackled by Aaron Naughton during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL game of round 14 sees North Melbourne take on the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos (2-11) have been competitive under interim coach Brett Ratten, but have lost 11 straight games.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have lost their past three and hold a 7-6 record.

Miller Bergman will start as the Kangaroos' sub, while Lachlan McNeil is the Bulldogs' starting sub.

Hugh Greenwood returns from concussion for the Kangaroos, along with co-captain Jy Simpkin. Experienced duo Darcy Tucker and Aaron Hall have come out of the side.

The Bulldogs have added defender Tim O'Brien and Mitch Hannan, while Josh Bruce, Arthur Jones and James O'Donnell are all out.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Miller Bergman

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil

Carlton v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Paddy Dow

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton