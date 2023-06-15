Some of the most iconic footy moments of the 1990s are available as part of the Throwbacks series from AFL Mint

Michael Long, Anthony Koutoufides and Tony Modra. Pictures: AFL Photos

MICHAEL Long's famous running goal in the 1993 Grand Final and a trademark hanger from Tony Modra are part of the latest drop from AFL Mint, celebrating the glory days of the 1990s.

Launched on Thursday, Throwbacks features 16 memorable moments - one from each club of the 1990s - and is available via AFL Mint, the home of officially licensed AFL NFTs.

In an decade best remembered for big marks, big hits and big goals, the likes of Matthew Richardson, Glenn Archer and Anthony Koutoufides all feature, while Billy Brownless's legendary goal in the 1994 qualifying final - which famously made him 'King of Geelong' - is also available.

Own your favourite moment from the 90s with @AFLMint's first edition of ‘Throwbacks’, which includes highlights from Hall of Famers, Brownlow Medallists and Mark of the Year recipients.



More information: https://t.co/Nfqs4OjKr2 pic.twitter.com/sOFuY6iGE7 — AFL (@AFL) June 15, 2023

All AFL Mint NFTs can also now be traded and on-sold via the new Marketplace platform, which allows users to test the market value of an NFT, mirroring the swapping, trading and selling of other sports memorabilia.

Last week, an NFT of Joel Selwood's memorable goal in the 2022 Grand Final sold for $2150 on Marketplace having initially been purchased as part of a $99 pack of eight collectibles in March.

Throwbacks is the first Mint drop to delve into the AFL's archive and follows the ongoing Mint Moment series from the 2023 season and the Relentless drop that celebrated Geelong's premiership triumph last year.

AFL Mint's Throwbacks series is available here

Throwbacks

Adelaide: Tony Modra mark v North Melbourne, R12, 1997

Brisbane: Darryl White goal v Richmond, R3, 1996

Carlton: Anthony Koutoufides mark v Adelaide, R15, 1995

Collingwood: Gavin Crosisca goal v Essendon, 1990 Grand Final

Essendon: Michael Long goal v Carlton, 1993 Grand Final

Fremantle: Clive Waterhouse goal v Melbourne, R1, 1998

Geelong: Billy Brownless goal v Footscray, 1994 qualifying final

Hawthorn: John Platten goal v Port Adelaide, R14, 1997

Melbourne: Allen Jakovich goal v North Melbourne, R20, 1991

North Melbourne: Glenn Archer bump v St Kilda, R5, 1999

Port Adelaide: Gavin Wanganeen goal v Adelaide, R4, 1998

Richmond: Matthew Richardson goal v Collingwood, R11, 1997

St Kilda: Nicky Winmar mark v Essendon, R16, 1992

Sydney: Paul Kelly goal v North Melbourne, R4, 1999

West Coast: Peter Sumich goal v Geelong, 1992 Grand Final

Western Bulldogs: Chris Grant mark v Richmond, R18, 1997