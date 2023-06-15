MICHAEL Long's famous running goal in the 1993 Grand Final and a trademark hanger from Tony Modra are part of the latest drop from AFL Mint, celebrating the glory days of the 1990s.
Launched on Thursday, Throwbacks features 16 memorable moments - one from each club of the 1990s - and is available via AFL Mint, the home of officially licensed AFL NFTs.
In an decade best remembered for big marks, big hits and big goals, the likes of Matthew Richardson, Glenn Archer and Anthony Koutoufides all feature, while Billy Brownless's legendary goal in the 1994 qualifying final - which famously made him 'King of Geelong' - is also available.
All AFL Mint NFTs can also now be traded and on-sold via the new Marketplace platform, which allows users to test the market value of an NFT, mirroring the swapping, trading and selling of other sports memorabilia.
Last week, an NFT of Joel Selwood's memorable goal in the 2022 Grand Final sold for $2150 on Marketplace having initially been purchased as part of a $99 pack of eight collectibles in March.
Throwbacks is the first Mint drop to delve into the AFL's archive and follows the ongoing Mint Moment series from the 2023 season and the Relentless drop that celebrated Geelong's premiership triumph last year.
AFL Mint's Throwbacks series is available here
Throwbacks
Adelaide: Tony Modra mark v North Melbourne, R12, 1997
Brisbane: Darryl White goal v Richmond, R3, 1996
Carlton: Anthony Koutoufides mark v Adelaide, R15, 1995
Collingwood: Gavin Crosisca goal v Essendon, 1990 Grand Final
Essendon: Michael Long goal v Carlton, 1993 Grand Final
Fremantle: Clive Waterhouse goal v Melbourne, R1, 1998
Geelong: Billy Brownless goal v Footscray, 1994 qualifying final
Hawthorn: John Platten goal v Port Adelaide, R14, 1997
Melbourne: Allen Jakovich goal v North Melbourne, R20, 1991
North Melbourne: Glenn Archer bump v St Kilda, R5, 1999
Port Adelaide: Gavin Wanganeen goal v Adelaide, R4, 1998
Richmond: Matthew Richardson goal v Collingwood, R11, 1997
St Kilda: Nicky Winmar mark v Essendon, R16, 1992
Sydney: Paul Kelly goal v North Melbourne, R4, 1999
West Coast: Peter Sumich goal v Geelong, 1992 Grand Final
Western Bulldogs: Chris Grant mark v Richmond, R18, 1997