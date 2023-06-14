HAWTHORN captain James Sicily and Richmond's Rhyan Mansell will appeal their respective three-match suspensions over incidents that left opponents concussed.

Sicily was banned for the tackle that knocked out Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage on Saturday.

The Match Review Officer's initial grading of careless conduct, severe impact and high contact was upheld by the tribunal on Tuesday night.

Sicily argued his conduct wasn't careless, claiming he'd targeted McCluggage's hips and that he was following the League's advice to try to have his opponent land on top of him to soften his fall.

Sicily said contact from Hawks teammate Tyler Brockman on McCluggage during the incident prevented the Lions midfielder from being able to brace himself with his free arm.

The Tribunal did not accept Brockman's involvement caused an otherwise safe tackle to be dangerous.

Mansell was charged with rough conduct over the high bump that concussed Fremantle's James Aish. It was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

The Dockers fear Aish could miss more than one match after he was placed into concussion protocols following the incident.

Richmond's appeal will be heard on Thursday while Hawthorn, who have the bye this weekend, will have its appeal heard on Monday.

On Tuesday, St Kilda forward Dan Butler successfully overturned a one-match ban for rough conduct on Sydney's Nick Blakey.

Butler is free to play his former club Richmond on Saturday night.