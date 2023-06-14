RICHMOND and Hawthorn have both announced they will appeal the three-match bans handed down at the Tribunal on Wednesday.

Hawks skipper James Sicily and Tigers forward Rhyan Mansell were both handed three-game suspensions after being sent straight to the Tribunal on Sunday night.

Mansell was sanctioned for a high bump that concussed Fremantle's James Aish in Perth on Saturday night.

The Dockers fear Aish could miss more than one match after being placed into concussion protocols following the incident.

"As a (past) player I feel for him because he did the right thing and because of the bounce of an oval ball, it made him hesitate," Hawthorn legend Luke Hodge told SEN of Mansell.

"I'm siting here going, 'is three weeks fair for that?'. That's probably a bit harsh in my books."

Sicily was slapped with a three-match suspension for a dangerous tackle that concussed Brisbane Lions star Hugh McCluggage.

On Tuesday, St Kilda forward Dan Butler successfully overturned a one-match ban for rough conduct on Sydney's Nick Blakey at the tribunal.

Butler is free to play his former club Richmond on Saturday night.