Jeremy Cameron and Aliir Aliir in the match between Geelong and Port Adelaide in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- A finals-like clash awaits at Adelaide Oval tonight

- 'The system is so unwieldy' - James Sicily to appeal his ban nine days after the tackle in question

- A closer look at Jaeger O'Meara's resurgence in the west

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.