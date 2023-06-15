PORT Adelaide has recovered from a slow start to make it 11 wins on the trot with a 38-point win over Geelong on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.
The win was set up by seven unanswered goals in the third term in a game where the Power had complete control after quarter-time - when the Cats led by 20 points - to secure the 16.14 (110) to 11.6 (72) victory.
POWER v CATS Full match coverage and stats
Geelong burst out of the blocks thanks to Gary Rohan's three opening-term goals, with the Cats booting six goals to Port's two in the opening quarter to lead at the first change.
The Power responded in the second term, pulling the margin back to seven points by the main break, and were in complete control in the third to turn the match on its head.
Jeremy Finlayson was key up forward with four goals, while Todd Marshall was instrumental for the winners with three goals, seven marks and four tackles.
Max Holmes was among the Cats' better players with seven tackles and seven clearances to go with his 24 disposals (15 contested).
More to come
PORT ADELAIDE 2.6 5.8 12.9 16.14 (110)
GEELONG 6.2 7.3 10.4 11.6 (72)
LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Junior Rioli (illness), replaced in the selected side by Quinton Narkle
Geelong: Jon Ceglar (adductor), replaced in the selected side by Zach Tuohy
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner (replaced Josh Sinn in the third quarter)
Geelong: Jack Bowes (replaced Tanner Bruhn in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval