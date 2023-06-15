All the latest news as it happens ahead of round 14

Jaspa Fletcher after being drafted by Brisbane at the 2022 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

THURSDAY night footy returns tonight with a blockbuster clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, with the home side looking to continue its 10-match winning streak.

Brisbane and Sydney are both looking to rebound from losses last week when they clash on Friday night, while Saturday's action kicks off with Fremantle travelling to Giants Stadium to take on Greater Western Sydney, before Richmond and St Kilda do battle at the MCG.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE BLOG

There are two matches on Sunday, with Carlton aiming to resurrect its season against Gold Coast, before North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs meet at Marvel Stadium.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all the key ins and outs for round 14 and catch The Traders live from 6.15pm AEST as they bring you the teams and latest from the Fantasy world.