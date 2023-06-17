Things have gone south quickly for Fremantle after suffering its biggest loss under Justin Longmuir on Saturday

Justin Longmuir during the round 14 match between Greater Western Sydney and Fremantle at Giants Stadium on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir labelled his side "ordinary" and said they "got beaten up" in Saturday's 70-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in a blow to the Dockers' finals hopes.

The Giants led from start to finish, dominating clearances (39-29), contested possessions (238-216) and inside 50s (68-44) in a lopsided contest which meant the Dockers have suffered back-to-back losses since the bye, slipping to 12th with a 6-7 record.

Fremantle had been one of the form sides of the competition prior to the bye, putting together four consecutive wins including victories over reigning premiers Geelong and third-placed Melbourne at the MCG.

But things have gone south quickly with the Dockers suffering their biggest loss in Longmuir's three-and-a-half years in charge on Saturday, after going down by 15 points at home to Richmond last week.

"We were ordinary in all phases," Longmuir told reporters after the game.

"They were very good. We couldn't match them. We didn't get the contest right, all over the ground, all aspects, we got beaten up, that's not good enough.

"Of course, it is (frustrating) because we are playing nothing like we were before the bye. Clearance wasn't where it needed to be today. (Centre) Clearance was 15-3 at one stage which costs you field position.

"We didn't have the same urgency at the contest or in defence. We need to make sure we get an uplift in those areas."

The Dockers trailed at quarter-time for the 16th time in their past 17 games after managing only 0.2 in the first term, but Longmuir said there were far bigger issues than that in Saturday's defeat.

"We need to keep digging into it clearly," he said.

"Every first quarter is different … it's not really about the first quarter today, it was about the whole game."

Longmuir said they needed to look at their preparation during the week, including players and coaches, while he lamented their front-half defence with GWS kicking eight of its 16 goals from turnovers in that area of the ground.

"I was disappointed with the way we defended our front half," he said. "They sliced through us.

"I think they rebounded (from their back) 50 inside 50 at over 50 per cent which is unheard of. Sometimes the marks inside 50 are so high because there's no pressure on the ball up the ground … It wasn't good enough at all."

The victory meant the Giants recorded back-to-back wins for the first time under Kingsley and the first time since 2021. GWS has also scored 100-plus points in three straight weeks, which pleased Kingsley, along with restricting Fremantle to only 11 shots on goal.

Kingsley was also delighted with his midfield brigade in Josh Kelly (33 disposals, eight clearances, three goals), Stephen Coniglio (31 disposals, four centre clearances) and Tom Green (31 disposals, 19 contested possessions) leading the charge.

"Ultimately they really drove us forward and had an enormous say in the result of the game," he said.

"They were up against Fremantle, who for the last month have been the best centre bounce clearance team in the comp. I think we went plus-10 in there, got the ball going our way, defensively really strong, we were able to pin them in and get front-half turnovers if we didn't score.

"We'd love to be able to do that every week. It was just one of those games where it felt like it clicked."

The Giants' recent run of three wins from their past four games, along with managing 100-plus scores in their past three games has offered fresh hope of a finals push, sitting 6-8 ahead of their round 15 bye. It's also a sign that the team is starting to play the brand that Kingsley wants.

"It feels like it," Kingsley said.

"It felt like everything worked how we'd like it to, but again it's one week. We celebrate the win and move on to Melbourne (in round 16 in Alice Springs) and they'll present different challenges to us. We'll prepare well after the bye.

"I think we've been quite strong at that (front-half turnovers) particularly over the last three weeks and again tonight we created a lot of opportunities.

"We scored eight goals from front half turnovers. That's a great reward for playing a system that encourages front-half turnovers. I think we've been really strong in that area of the game for the last three or four weeks."

Kingsley added that Nick Haynes' ankle concern that saw him subbed off late was "very minor", while he felt Isaac Cumming would "probably find his way back" into the side after returning from injury with 29 disposals on the wing in the VFL.

He added that Jesse Hogan would likely also be available to face the Demons after minor calf soreness in the lead-up to the game saw him withdrawn late.